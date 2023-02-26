Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is proud to announce that ERA Landmark has been nominated for the National Marketing Excellence Award for our company and agent promotional efforts. This award has two other companies nominated inside our ERA network and the winner will be announced at the ERA Fuel 2023 Conference held in Las Vegas this coming March. The marketing team; consisting of Kelly Bresnahan, Carlee Spritzer and Becca Quackenbush, is heavily motivated for our community and clients to recognize and trust our brand as we serve southwest Montana.
Luke Foreman is a Funeral Director Apprentice at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Luke recently received his Mortuary Science degree through the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science and was the recipient of The Bill Pierce Award at graduation. Many graduates see this as the most prestigious award given due to the winner’s selection by their peers and recognition as the funeral service professional they would choose to serve their own family at a time of need.
