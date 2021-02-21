Allied Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Skowron to its staff. Born and raised in Lake Zurich, Illinois, Alex moved to Bozeman to complete his education. He graduated from Montana State University in May 2017 earning a bachelor of science in civil engineering. In addition to his enthusiasm for fishing, hiking, camping, cooking, reading and playing guitar, he is an avid Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs fan. Welcome aboard Alex.
Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Jolene Randall has joined Opportunity Bank of Montana as a commercial loan officer. Jolene grew up in Montana and has a 19-year career in banking and extensive experience in commercial lending, credit, compliance and executive management. Jolene has called Bozeman home for the last 13 years, previously working as a commercial lender in Nevada. Jolene is active volunteer, serving on several nonprofit boards in the Bozeman community. Jolene is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and the University of Mary. Jolene is located at our Oak Street branch in Bozeman.
Colt Deschenes has joined Opportunity Bank of Montana as a consumer loan officer. Colt is originally from the Great Falls area. Colt is a graduate of Montana State University-Billings, working in banking, lending and financial planning since 2013. Colt grew up raising Simmental cattle on his family ranch outside Ulm, Montana. Ranching instilled a passion for agriculture and community and taking pride in work. Colt is an avid outdoorsman, sportsman and swing dancer, volunteering internationally for disaster and humanitarian relief. Colt is located at our Oak Street branch in Bozeman.
Joey Staszcuk, PE, PTOE has recently been named an associate at Sanderson Stewart, a local award-winning community design firm. Staszcuk is currently a senior engineer and serves as the manager of the firm’s community transportation studio where he is responsible for roadway design, traffic operations and impact analysis, and research-related activities for a variety of transportation and land development projects. He has a B.S. and M.S. in civil engineering from Montana State University and has been with the firm for ten years.
Jacob Grubisch graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Montana State University in 2020. He is a licensed engineering intern in the State of Montana and joined C&H Engineering in early 2020 as a surveying intern. Jacob has recently transitioned to the civil department where he works on civil design, stormwater management, drafting, and site planning.
Nicholas Yenchek graduated with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Montana State University in 2020. He is a licensed engineering intern in the State of Montana and joins C&H Engineering in the structural department with his main focus on design analysis and structural inspections.
Robert (Sean) Papenhausen is a new resident to Bozeman, Montana. He graduated with a bachelor of science in environmental engineering from San Diego State University. He is a licensed engineering intern and currently works in the civil department where he works on drafting, civil design, modifying as-built, site layouts, and reviewing permitting applications.
Ty Torbert is currently a senior at Montana State University. He is set to graduate with his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology in in 2021. Ty joins C&H Engineering in the structural department as an intern with his main focus on design analysis and drafting.
John Zimmer recently relocated from Kalispell, Montana to join C&H Engineering as a surveyor. His experience and work ethic will be a valued addition to the surveying department where his skills will be used in construction observation, and land surveying.
First Security Bank is delighted to share that Coco Douma, commercial lender, has been selected by her peers and Alignable.com as Bozeman’s 2021 Person of the Year based on her contributions to our community throughout the COVID Era. Coco has been a commercial lender with First Security Bank for over 15 years; her primary focus is SBA 7(a) and 504 programs.
Chris Naumann has joined Sanderson Stewart, a regional community design firm, as a senior planner in the Placemaking Studio. Naumann spent the previous 13 years as the Executive Director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and also led the Business Improvement District and Urban Renewal District. He is well versed in the principles and best practices of urban planning, multi-modal mobility, placemaking, and municipal development regulations. He has extensive interdisciplinary experience in public engagement, strategic planning, project management, and public private partnerships. As a senior planner he will work toward the firm’s core purpose: To plan and design enduring communities.
Robyn Erlenbush, broker/owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that ERA Real Estate has named ERA Landmark as one of three finalists for the annual ERA Circle of Light Award. ERA honors companies who give time, raise funds and provide resources to worthy causes and has recognized ERA Landmark for demonstrating a consistent commitment to the community throughout 2020. We couldn’t be more proud of what our associates have accomplished. Awards come and go (this one to be announced mid-March) but our actions always have impact. We’ll continue to support the community that supports us.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.