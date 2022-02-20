ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Bozeman sales associate, Debbie McEachron, has earned the Certified Residential Specialist designation. This prestigious designation is awarded to experienced Realtors who complete advanced training and demonstrate outstanding achievement in the industry. The Residential Real Estate Council’s education programs and referral network provide CRS Designees with the superior knowledge, connections and tools to be more productive. Debbie joins an elite group receiving the most recognized professional designation in the real estate industry and in doing so, expresses her dedication to lifelong learning reinforcing the value and distinction of the CRS Designation.
Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance is proud to announce that Kay Bright, your local Farm Bureau agent, has been honored with her twenty-first All American selection as well as a Million Dollar Round Table selection. These top honors are a reflection Kay’s continued demonstration of professionalism, knowledge, and dedication to her community combined with outstanding customer service. Beyond these awards Kay is a Hall of Fame Inductee and a 28-year seasoned professional looking to earn your trust. Contact Kay Bright, your local Farm Bureau agent today and let her help you protect what matters most. Call Kay at 406-587-9574.
We are so excited to welcome Sarah Laudenbach to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Family! Sarah has a passion for cooking and worked in the culinary arts in Portland, Oregon, and Sonoma, California. Her favorite hobbies are trail riding on horseback, and playing folk music on violin. Their favorite thing to do as a family is visit Yellowstone National Park and go camping in the surrounding areas. Whether you’re looking to sell your home or becoming a first-time home buyer, Sarah is ready to help guide you through the process: 406-946-1761.
Bozeman Brokers Real Estate welcomes Susan Shattuck as their office manager. Susan grew up in Philipsburg, enjoying all the perks of living in the mountains of Montana. She attended Montana State University for a few years, transferring and graduating from Purdue University Global with a degree in Health and Wellness and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Health Education. She has lived and worked in the Gallatin valley for 7 years. Susan will be assisting the Bozeman Brokers Real Estate team to manage the day-to-day office operational procedures.
Locati Interiors is pleased to announce that Maggie Danielson has been promoted to designer. Maggie brings to this position several years of project experience and client interaction. We look forward to having Maggie grow within our design firm.