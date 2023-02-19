ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that our broker/owner, Robyn Erlenbush, has been honored as a 2023 RISMedia Newsmaker Luminary. Robyn is recognized for her leadership in the real estate industry and throughout the Bozeman, Big Sky, Livingston and Ennis, Montana communities. It is a notable honor to be recognized among the top real estate professionals across the nation. Nominated by the readers, these individuals represent real estate champions of all kinds. RISMedia spotlights the industry’s most dynamic individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, and toward expanding homeownership.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce that, Saul Abel, of our Bozeman office, has received his broker license from the Board of Realty of the state of Montana. Saul has showcased his commitment to providing valuable real estate services by completing 60 hours of licensing instruction, passing the Montana Broker Examination, and meeting the sales transaction requirements of 30 residential sales and 10 commercial or agriculture sales in the last 3 years, to obtain licensure as a broker. Saul uses his finance background to take a consultative approach and is highly skilled at working with clients to achieve their goals.
Announcing the selection of Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty among America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for 2023. Members are selected through a multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including total yearly sales volume, above-market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience and client satisfaction ratings. With these extremely high standards for selection, less than 1% of Real Estate Professionals receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents.
