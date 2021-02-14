Jeremy May, P.E., is the principal engineer for Headwaters Engineering, a newly formed civil engineering firm based in Bozeman. Jeremy has 15 years of engineering experience in the Gallatin Valley since graduating from Montana State University. Jeremy will utilize his experience in a large array of projects including land development, infrastructure design, river & stream restoration, ranch development and site plans to provide full-service engineering to Headwater’s clientele. Headwaters Engineering prides itself on providing high quality products on time, on budget, and customized to each client’s needs.
Christine Gianas Weinheimer joins the Center for Large Landscape Conservation as the organization’s communications manager. Christine helps advance the Center’s work to reverse ecological fragmentation, restore nature’s resilience to climate change, and conserve critical wildlife habitat and corridors. She brings more than 20 years of professional experience in the nonprofit sector, including strategic communications, digital marketing, and public relations.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce Sue Frye as a finalist for ERA Real Estate’s Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate in 2020. Named after the late ERA Real Estate president, the Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award is ERA’s highest honor for an independent sales associate in the nation. It is based on criteria such as total sales, usage of technology tools and customer satisfaction. Sue received this award in 2016 (for 2015). The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent REALTORS® across 35 countries and territories.
