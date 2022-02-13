ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Machael Eickman, a sales associate out of our Bozeman office, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of Realtors. Machael joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the Realtor code of ethics.
We are so excited to announce Jennifer Sanderson to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties family! Nothing makes Jennifer happier than helping others invest in Montana property. Real estate changes lives. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, it’s important to her to provide her clients with the best customer service possible. Jennifer always asks herself with care and thought, “would I buy this property if I were them?” Jennifer serves the NW Montana area, specializing in Flathead County and Lake County. Looking to connect with Jennifer? Please give her a call, anytime at 406-396-7995.
Francine Spang-Willis joined the board of Humanities Montana, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. As owner of Appearing Flying Woman Consulting based in Bozeman, she advises on oral history, settler colonialism processes, Cheyenne leadership, and bison and land recovery and restoration. Between 2019 to 2020, Spang-Willis served as Columbia University’s Obama Presidency Oral History Project Fellow. Her thesis, “Becoming Wild Again in America: The Restoration and Resurgence of the Pablo-Allard Bison Herd,” was cited as a “thesis of exceptional distinction” in the 2021 Jeffrey H. Brodsky Oral History competition at Columbia’s Oral History Masters of Arts Program.
