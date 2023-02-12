ERA Landmark is proud to announce that our Bozeman sales associate, Machael Eickman, has earned her Commitment to Excellence endorsement (C2EX) from the National Association of REALTORS®. “Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) from the National Association of REALTORS® empowers REALTORS® to evaluate, enhance and showcase their highest levels of professionalism. It’s not a course, class or designation—it’s an Endorsement that REALTORS® can promote when serving clients and other REALTORS®.” Machael brings years of experience in client care and attention to detail, she has the skill and knowledge of the valley to ease you through the buying and selling process.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark, is proud to celebrate our company for ranking #1 in Division II and #19 overall in the Nation for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through year-end 2022! The Division II ranking comes by Total Sales Volume with 26-75 sales associates and the national ranking compiles approximately 2,390 ERA offices throughout the United States and 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. We’re beyond proud of the hard work our associates continue to perform in our Bozeman, Big Sky, Livingston, and Ennis offices and attribute our success to the agents and support
Victoria Smothers joins the team of A&E Design as an experience coordinator and graphic design accounts specialist based in Bozeman. The integrated design firm provides architecture and design services across Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell. Smothers is from New Orleans and has a business administration degree from LSU. She’s focused her career in legal services, hospitality, and retail management—professions that sparked her love of curating experiences for others. At A&E Design, Smothers is at the forefront of delivering experiences for the firm, creating lasting impacts for guests, clients, and internal teams.
