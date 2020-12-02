Jessica Simkins, EI, has joined Robert Peccia and Associates (RPA) Streets and Highways Group as a project designer in Helena, Montana. Ms. Simkins holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Carroll College and is skilled in GIS related software, which can be applied to transportation planning, water resources, and other engineering disciplines. She currently serves as branch president for her local ASCE Chapter and is studying for her principles and practice of engineering examination to become a professional engineer in spring of 2021. Ms. Simkins first assignments include GIS work for federal contract task orders.
