People in business for Dec. 5, 2021

eXp Realty is proud to announce Page Huyette has ranked No. 2 in Montana for brokerage sold volume statewide through October 2021. Page is consistently recognized for her innovative marketing and client support practices in real estate sales and training. Page merged her independent brokerage earlier this year with the international brokerage eXp Realty in order to access additional tech and training systems for her regional team, and is the Montana broker representative for BackpocketBroker.com, an agent matching service for buyers and sellers nationwide.

Stockman Bank is pleased to announce that Brad Peters was recently promoted to commercial loan officer. His responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial loans. Peters graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business administration. He joined Stockman Bank in 2020 and has more than eight years of banking experience. He may be reached at 406-556-4171 and his office is located at 1433 N. 19th Ave. Stockman Bank is Montana's largest, family-owned community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state.