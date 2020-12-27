Bozeman Brokers Real Estate would like to congratulate our Broker Partner Candis Dorsch. On Friday, December 11, 2020, Dorsch was sworn in as president to the Montana Association of Realtors (MAR). The MAR President conducts association affairs, presides over meetings, reviews decisions, coordinates events, attends national meetings, appoints committee members, and is the official association spokesperson for the year. Native Montanan Dorsch has been selling real estate in the greater Gallatin Valley since 1993. Her continued education and active participation in national, state, regional, and local real estate associations made her well deserving of the president title.
Rachael McMasters has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Rachael will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
The Helton Hearing Care team is pleased to announce that Dr. Deborah Overby joined the practice on Nov. 30. Dr. Overby earned her doctoral degree in audiology from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Arizona. She brings with her over three decades of experience in audiology.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.