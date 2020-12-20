Keller Williams Montana Realty is pleased to announce Realtor Nick Downs has joined its Bozeman office. Nick will serve the Gallatin Valley, Big Sky, and West Yellowstone. "Breathe life into your Montana Dream!"
Peter Morgan has joined First Security Bank as a mortgage lender at its downtown branch. Peter is a graduate of Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in business, with an accounting emphasis. He brings nearly 20 years of banking experience to the Home Loans team. Welcome, Peter!
Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Toni Neal for being our top producer in 2020. “I don’t think I changed my approach at all,” Neal says when asked about conducting real estate this year. “I just went gung ho.” What she noticed most about this year, “There was no moment to rest. People were anxious to get out of the crowded urban areas and wanted to move to the west, where there weren’t as many people.” Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman.
Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Lisa Prugh on being the second top performing agent in 2020. Prugh, a Bozeman resident for 47, years says it was a busy year in general. “There wasn’t one common denominator,” she says. “I just stayed very focused. There was a lot to keep track of between Big Sky and Bozeman.” The one constant she could pinpoint were previous clients deciding to make a move. “I like the buyer’s side of real estate,” she says, “and I know the area very well.”
Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Susan Byorth on being the third top producer in 2020. Byorth says her high production this year was unique because many clients made a calculated decision to retire. “They were patient and waited to see how things played out,” she says. “COVID pushed our market, which led to opportunities for many people to sell their homes and retire.” As for selling during a pandemic, Byorth says, “A lot of good practices happened as a result of the pandemic, such as 3-D photographs.”
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce sales associate Amos Pierce has joined its Bozeman office. Amos is passionate about people, Montana and the great outdoors it encompasses. While obtaining his degree in business and marketing in Montana, he spent six summers in the Bristol Bay Region of Alaska guiding fly-fishermen. In both guiding and real estate, Amos prides himself on customer satisfaction and establishing lifelong relationships with his clients. You will not be disappointed in Amos’s dedication to you, listening skills, and ability to “close the deal.”
45 Architecture is pleased to announce that Adam Hayes has joined the design team. Adam hails from eastern Idaho. He attended Brigham Young University-Idaho and later University of Utah in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in architecture. Adam became interested in and passionate about contextual, integrated design with the intention of creating human-centered spaces. He believes that architecture should go hand in hand with interiors, logo, type, signage, landscape, and more to tell the story of a project and keep people coming back again and again. Welcome Adam!
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.