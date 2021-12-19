People in business for Dec.19, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Alex Jeric Drew Carter Chrissy Jean Nathan Stein Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save C&H Engineering and Surveying, Inc. is a multidiscipline company with departments in Land Surveying, Civil, Structural, Geotechnical, and Environmental Engineering. C&H Engineering is pleased to welcome the following employee bringing their total staff to 36. Alex Jeric graduated with a degree in kinesiology from Washington State University in 2018. Alex joins C&H Engineering in the surveying department working as a field crew member. C&H Engineering would also like to congratulate Drew Carter for passing the Montana Professional Engineering Exam. Drew currently works as a Civil Engineering and will be promoted to lead Civil Engineer.We are thrilled to announce Chrissy Jean to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Family! Chrissy Jean is a third-generation Montanan with roots in both eastern and western parts of the state. Chrissy Jean is eager to help you have the best experience with the home buying process. Whether you are new to Bozeman, new to Montana, or a lifelong resident and looking for a home to better fit your family, she intends to be your greatest ally in this transition. Give Chrissy Jean a call at 406-312-0805. Nathan Stein joins Bridgercare as their new development assistant, where he looks forward to helping the organization continue to grow its already vital role in the Gallatin Valley. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Nathan joins Bridgercare after spending the last three years working in Montana state government and grassroots advocacy in Helena and Butte. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, trail running, and playing fetch with his dog. Welcome to the team, Stein! Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nathan Stein Engineering C&h Chrissy Jean Company Commerce Bridgercare Alex Jeric Drew Carter Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Guest column: Democrats' big spending will worsen inflation crisis Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal oil and gas leasing program needs to be fixed Posted: 12 a.m. Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward Posted: 3 p.m. Guest column: Montanans support Medicaid and lowering health care costs Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Schools say fix for in-school mental health services is unworkable Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView