Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


C&H Engineering and Surveying, Inc. is a multidiscipline company with departments in Land Surveying, Civil, Structural, Geotechnical, and Environmental Engineering. C&H Engineering is pleased to welcome the following employee bringing their total staff to 36. Alex Jeric graduated with a degree in kinesiology from Washington State University in 2018. Alex joins C&H Engineering in the surveying department working as a field crew member. C&H Engineering would also like to congratulate Drew Carter for passing the Montana Professional Engineering Exam. Drew currently works as a Civil Engineering and will be promoted to lead Civil Engineer.

We are thrilled to announce Chrissy Jean to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Family! Chrissy Jean is a third-generation Montanan with roots in both eastern and western parts of the state. Chrissy Jean is eager to help you have the best experience with the home buying process. Whether you are new to Bozeman, new to Montana, or a lifelong resident and looking for a home to better fit your family, she intends to be your greatest ally in this transition. Give Chrissy Jean a call at 406-312-0805.

Nathan Stein joins Bridgercare as their new development assistant, where he looks forward to helping the organization continue to grow its already vital role in the Gallatin Valley. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Nathan joins Bridgercare after spending the last three years working in Montana state government and grassroots advocacy in Helena and Butte. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, trail running, and playing fetch with his dog. Welcome to the team, Stein!

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit