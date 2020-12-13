The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Cruz to Montana conservation associate. Ryan conducts on-the-ground work to support and inform land and water conservation efforts in Montana. He brings a background in biology to his work, which centers on fostering the personal connections that drive progress. Currently, he is deeply engaged in the forest planning process for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, where he is helping drive collaborative management decisions that will protect 250,000 acres of critical habitat and ensure a bright future humans and wildlife alike.
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition welcomes Trisha King on board as the organization’s finance associate. Trisha works closely with the director of finance and helps ensure the organization’s books are balanced, bills are paid, and checks are signed, making her a staff favorite. Trisha has been working in accounting and finance for over 10 years in Idaho, Alaska, and Montana. When she’s not crunching numbers, Trisha is outdoors with her family and dogs. She enjoys hiking, camping, and just being outside.
Kristin Kuhn joins Greater Yellowstone Coalition as the organization’s communications coordinator. Kristin brings a background in community engagement and community-based social marketing to her work with GYC, where she helps advance conservation initiatives and uses storytelling to connect people to the diverse landscapes of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys painting, backpacking, and exploring new trails.
Breathe Mind Body Therapy is excited to welcome Selena Morefield, PCLC to our team as a mental health counselor. Selena has a masters of arts in mental health counseling from Crown College. She previously worked at Lighthouse Counseling, LTD. Selena enjoys helping children, families, adults, and couples in finding mental ease, deeper connection, more positivity, and greater overall wellbeing. We are happy to have Selena support mental health in Gallatin Valley.
Breathe Mind Body Therapy happily welcomes Emily Tage, PCLC to our mental health counselor team. Emily has a masters of education in school counseling from Montana State University. She previously interned at Bozeman High School. Emily enjoys helping children, adolescents, and adults in finding their inner strength, gaining health coping skills, and attaining greater ease. She provides tools and insights so that clients can live life to the fullest. We are excited to have Emily support mental wellbeing in the greater Bozeman area.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.