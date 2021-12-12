People in business for Dec. 12, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Skeeter Neff Buy Now Shelby Purvis Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are thrilled to announce Skeeter Neff to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Family! Skeeter has been a real estate agent for the past seven years in Northeastern Nevada. Recently, she relocated to Montana and is excited to pursue her real estate career to help you with your home buying and selling needs. As a proud member of the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties family, Skeeter carries the values of hard work, integrity and outstanding client service into everything she does. Are you or someone you know looking to buy or sell? Give Skeeter a call: 406-209-5889. We are so excited to announce our new agent, Shelby Purvis to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Family! Shelby is a Montana native and believes there is no better place to live than the big sky state. It excited her to show the greatness that is living in a place with beautiful views, endless activities, and a caring community. Questions about the market? Give Shelby a call today: 406-580-0622. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Real Estate Agent Shelby Purvis Skeeter Neff Commerce Economics Montana Native Real Estate Banker Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Phillips, Lee Colgrove Posted: 12 minutes ago. Guest column: Modernizing how we manage our local national forest Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView