Cassie Rosa has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Cassie will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Bridget Cavanaugh has joined team at The RealReal, a leader in authenticated luxury consignment. In her new role as Luxury Sales Associate for Montana , Cavanaugh is offering concierge in-home and virtual appointments locally for individuals who have an interest in consigning luxury goods such as clothing, accessories, homewares in an eco-friendly way to participate in the circular economy for designer goods at a top-of-the-market price to a global audience of more than 24 million shoppers. The white glove service is new for Bozeman area residents an easy, personal way to consign. Serving the local area, appointments are available now.
KC, Karen and Austin Barnhardt are proud to announce that their business, Quality Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. has been a family owned company for 50 years, providing commercial and residential roofing to the valley. Quality Roofing & Sheet Metal continue to install single ply and metal roof systems. KC and Austin are both past presidents of the Montana Roofing Association and KC is a past president of the Western States Roofing Association. Ken and Marilyn Barnhardt bought the business in Dec.1972. A celebration will be held Dec. 12th 5:30-8:00, at Dry Hills Distillery, 106 Village Center Lane.
Allied Engineering Services happily announces the addition of Michael Molloy to its staff. Michael is a New Zealander new to Bozeman. He earned a B.S. in Geology and Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering Geology from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. Since graduating he has worked as an Engineering Geologist, predominately in Christchurch, following the 2011 earthquake that affected the region. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, camping, swimming and is looking forward to his first ski season in Montana. Founded in 1996, AESI is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.