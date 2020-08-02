Sari Feenstra

Sari Feenstra

The Wood Team at Fairway Mortgage is pleased to welcome Sari Feenstra! As a fourth generation Montanan, Sari’s roots in the community are deep. Growing up on a family dairy farm in Gallatin Gateway provided her with a variety of life skills she still uses today. After graduating from Bozeman High School, Sari obtained a degree in sports medicine at Montana State University. Recently, she has held a variety of positions in service and management. The common thread throughout her successful career is always customer service. Serving others and making a difference is the drive that pushes Sari to excel.

