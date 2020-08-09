Kari Francisco recently joined Opportunity Mortgage, a division of Opportunity Bank of Montana, as a mortgage loan officer at the Bozeman Oak branch. Kari specializes in lending to first-time home buyers utilizing down payment assistance programs, and regularly volunteers independently and with The Human Resource Development Council to teach first-time home buyer classes. Kari has experience in residential construction providing additional expertise for self-employed borrowers and construction loans. Kari has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Puget Sound and has been lending in the Bozeman market since 2015.
Voss & Company Real Estate with Keller Williams Montana Realty are extremely excited to welcome Sam Azizi to the team as its newest licensed buyer specialist. Sam, originally from Chicago, brings an extensive background in the high energy financial market and is looking forward to applying his skills to the fast moving field of real estate in the Gallatin Valley. After relocating a handful of years ago, he and his wife started a beautiful family and frequently enjoy all of the outdoor adventures Montana has to offer. Sam can be reached at samazizi@kw.com and at (406) 599-4387.
Marissa Madsen, PE, has been with DOWL for 15 years. She recently relocated to Bozeman from Eugene, Oregon, and is looking forward to getting settled in the area. Marissa is an avid backcountry snowmobiler and enjoys camping, rafting and mountain biking as well. Marissa is a versatile project manager focusing in construction management, administration, and inspection of a variety of complex transportation and utility infrastructure projects. She has developed a skillset that allows her to effectively coordinate design solutions in the field, perform conflict resolution and change management, and successfully deliver completed construction projects.
Anthony Keene, EI, is a water resources engineer in the dams and irrigation sub-practice area working in DOWL’s Bozeman office. He has a bachelor’s in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Dayton and recently graduated from Colorado State University with a master’s in civil engineering hydraulics and river mechanics. Anthony will assist DOWL’s water practice team across a wide range of applications including hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, stormwater and drainage design, dam assessments, and dam design. Anthony is a Montana native and is excited to live in Bozeman close to family and friends.
Logan Rice, EI, is a recent MSU graduate who studied civil engineering (bio-resources option) and received a minor in geographic information science (GIS). He feels fortunate to have been given the opportunity to stay in Bozeman where he can continue to pursue his various outdoor interests — rock climbing, mountain climbing, skiing, and more. Working for DOWL, Logan has spent most of his time working on water resources design projects focused primarily on water drainage and river systems. He has enjoyed using his GIS knowledge to create cartographically pleasing figures and maps for various projects at DOWL.
Logan Berg, EI, joins the DOWL team after six years in North Dakota and Northern Idaho. He has recently relocated to Bozeman from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Logan is a transportation engineer with experience in surveying, materials testing, roadway design, and construction administration in both rural and urban transportation projects. DOWL is excited to have Logan in the Bozeman office to grow our transportation group and enhance our local urban roadway design resume.
George Platt, EI is a water resources engineer in the water supply and wastewater engineering sub-practice area working in DOWL’s Bozeman office. George graduated from Montana State University with a master’s degree in chemical engineering in 2019. George is an avid outdoorsman having grown up in Eagle River, Alaska and spends winters backcountry skiing and summers mountain biking. DOWL is excited to have George in the Bozeman office assisting in water and wastewater treatment plant process engineering and 3D piping modeling. George has additional experience in water quality monitoring, bioreactor design, and microbial community analysis.
Shannon Muenchow recently joined DOWL’s water group. In December 2019, Muenchow earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a bio-resource focus from Montana State University and she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in ecohydraulics. While pursuing her graduate studies, Shannon will provide engineering assistance in support of dams, irrigation, and storm drainage projects, including field investigations, data collection and analyses, hydraulic modeling, and AutoCAD drafting. If you do not find her at DOWL or school she is rock climbing, skiing, playing ultimate frisbee, trail running, or playing Irish music.
Please join us in welcoming Cameron Crosby to the PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate Bozeman office! As the daughter of one of our founders, Cameron has been immersed in real estate for as long as she can remember and, as a fourth generation Montanan, knows the state intimately. From Flathead Valley to Gallatin Valley, Cameron has you covered and would love to help you find your dream property!
