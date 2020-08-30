Bridgercare is thrilled to reintroduce Chloe Georgeton as its newest nurse practitioner! Georgeton has been employed as a registered nurse at Bridgercare since 2015, and has also worked previously at Bozeman Health as a sexual assault nurse examiner. She was inspired to further her career by pursuing a Master of Nursing degree through the University of Cincinnati, graduating in May of 2020. Georgeton’s passion for sexual and reproductive health care began in high school when she participated in Bridgercare’s Peer Education program. She is excited to continue providing empowering, validating, high quality sexual and reproductive healthcare as a family nurse practitioner!
