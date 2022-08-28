ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking No. 2 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through July 2022. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent REALTORS® across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Sue has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
ERA Landmark sales associate Katie Haley Grimm, out of our Bozeman office, attended the 2022 Inman Luxury Connect held in Las Vegas, NV, on August 2-3. Real estate professionals from across the nation gathered at this two-day event to network, share their experiences, and make connections. Katie returned back to our Southwest Montana market ready to apply what she gathered from the event to our local luxury market.
Paige Bichler, MSN, RN, has been named Vice President of Clinical Operations Connections Health Solutions in Montana. Bichler will provide clinical and operational oversight over the Company’s offered services ensuring that the highest quality of care and treatment is delivered to individuals in Gallatin County who are experiencing a crisis. Bichler has served the Bozeman community in a variety of clinical roles for the past ten years, most recently as the Emergency Services Nurse Manager for Bozeman Health. She has also been an active participant in Gallatin County’s efforts to modernize the behavioral health care continuum.
