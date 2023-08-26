Let the news come to you

A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Bozeman architect Mary Demro, AIA, to Associate Principal. She was promoted from senior associate to this position due to her natural leadership qualities and unique ability to guide and inspire design teams.

Demro joined A&E Design in 2019 with experience in both architecture and interior design. Her well-rounded design perspective makes Demro a skilled problem solver, collaborating with clients to translate ambiguous concepts into detailed project visions. She views every project as an opportunity to shape the way people interact with the built environment and each other.

A&E Design is pleased to announce the promotion of Bozeman architect Jaron Mickolio, AIA. Mickolio enters an associate leadership role as a brand ambassador that exemplifies the firm’s mission, vision, and values every day. He advances to this position after demonstrating professional ability, contributions to the firm, and long-term potential.


