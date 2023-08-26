A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Bozeman architect Mary Demro, AIA, to Associate Principal. She was promoted from senior associate to this position due to her natural leadership qualities and unique ability to guide and inspire design teams.
Demro joined A&E Design in 2019 with experience in both architecture and interior design. Her well-rounded design perspective makes Demro a skilled problem solver, collaborating with clients to translate ambiguous concepts into detailed project visions. She views every project as an opportunity to shape the way people interact with the built environment and each other.
A&E Design is pleased to announce the promotion of Bozeman architect Jaron Mickolio, AIA. Mickolio enters an associate leadership role as a brand ambassador that exemplifies the firm’s mission, vision, and values every day. He advances to this position after demonstrating professional ability, contributions to the firm, and long-term potential.
Mickolio joined A&E Design in 2013 and leads projects from concept through construction with his diverse knowledge of architectural design. He has a deep understanding of schematic design, design development, and the technical aspects of architecture.
For the tenth consecutive year, Zach Schmidt was named Financial Advisor of the Year for Northwestern Mutual — Montana. His team also reached FORUM, a recognition awarded to top advisors, for the fourth consecutive year.
Schmidt was again named to the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State List for 2023 after also receiving this honor in 2022.
Schmidt, 39, is a Bozeman native and resides here with his wife and four sons. His mission is to set others on a course for financial security through a personalized approach to financial planning.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.