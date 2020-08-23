Katrina Lakis has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Katrina will serve the Gallatin Valley area. Katrina’s mission is simple: make the experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible for all of her clients.
Dr. Renee Reijo Pera, former vice president of research and economic development at Montana State University, co-founded Auxogyn, Inc, a start-up company devoted to optimizing reproductive medicine. Auxogyn and Fertility Associates subsequently merged to form Progyny, Inc. Progyny, Inc., recently announced their second quarter results following a successful initial public offering; the current market capitalization exceeds $2.5 billion. Congratulations on the success.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.