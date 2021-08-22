People in business for Aug. 22, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Hannon Buy Now Mary Guthmiller Jan Zauha Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridgercare is thrilled to welcome Mary Hannon to its staff as a medical assistant. Originally from the Teton Valley in Idaho, Hannon earned her Bachelor of Science in exercise science and health from the University of Idaho. She brings over two years of medical experience working at Community Health Partners in Bozeman. She is excited to join Bridgercare’s team and have a positive impact on the community by providing high-quality reproductive health care in a safe and comfortable environment. In her free time, you’ll find Hannon mountain biking, skiing and camping around Montana.Montana Library Association named Mary Guthmiller, Montana State University Library Interlibrary Loan program manager, Outstanding Support Staff in recognition of exemplary service. The award recognizes commitment to promoting library services and free access to information. Guthmiller was honored for her work with MSU Library’s Interlibrary Loan program. Guthmiller joined the MSU Library in 1996 and has made Interlibrary Loan one of the most popular and highest quality services at MSU Library. When library services were disrupted by the pandemic, Guthmiller worked to make sure patrons had continuous access to information. Montana Library Association named Jan Zauha, Montana State University Library humanities and outreach librarian, the Sheila Cates Award for Librarian of the Year in recognition of outstanding leadership and accomplishment in library service. The award recognizes a librarian for distinguished service to libraries and leadership in education and training for librarians. Zauha began working at the MSU Library in 1995 and has taken a collaborative approach to establishing teaching and research relationships across campus, creating outreach events that engage the community and furthering the library profession on a state and regional level. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Guthmiller Librarian Jan Zauha Work Libraries Montana Library Association Mary Hannon Msu Library Award Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff Posted: 12 a.m. Poke food truck opens in Bozeman Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView