Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bridgercare is thrilled to welcome Mary Hannon to its staff as a medical assistant. Originally from the Teton Valley in Idaho, Hannon earned her Bachelor of Science in exercise science and health from the University of Idaho. She brings over two years of medical experience working at Community Health Partners in Bozeman. She is excited to join Bridgercare’s team and have a positive impact on the community by providing high-quality reproductive health care in a safe and comfortable environment. In her free time, you’ll find Hannon mountain biking, skiing and camping around Montana.

Montana Library Association named Mary Guthmiller, Montana State University Library Interlibrary Loan program manager, Outstanding Support Staff in recognition of exemplary service. The award recognizes commitment to promoting library services and free access to information. Guthmiller was honored for her work with MSU Library’s Interlibrary Loan program. Guthmiller joined the MSU Library in 1996 and has made Interlibrary Loan one of the most popular and highest quality services at MSU Library. When library services were disrupted by the pandemic, Guthmiller worked to make sure patrons had continuous access to information.

Montana Library Association named Jan Zauha, Montana State University Library humanities and outreach librarian, the Sheila Cates Award for Librarian of the Year in recognition of outstanding leadership and accomplishment in library service. The award recognizes a librarian for distinguished service to libraries and leadership in education and training for librarians. Zauha began working at the MSU Library in 1995 and has taken a collaborative approach to establishing teaching and research relationships across campus, creating outreach events that engage the community and furthering the library profession on a state and regional level.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit