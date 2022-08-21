Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat proudly welcomes Amanda Kull, MD to their team. Dr. Kull completed her Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery residency at the University of Utah in 2022. This top-tier training program afforded her excellent medical and surgical training in all aspects of adult and pediatric otolaryngology. In 2017, she received her Medical Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. She completed her undergraduate education at the College of the Ozarks with a B.A. in English. Dr. Kull is trilled to serve the Bozeman community as a physician and is fluent in Spanish.

Bill Souba joined American Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lender. Bill has been a member of the Bozeman banking community for over ten years and has extensive banking experience in credit management and business development. We are lucky to have Bill join our team!

Donnelle Bledsoe has joined American Bank as the Bozeman Retail Market Manager. Donnie has been in the banking industry for over 15 years and has experience in all areas of the industry, from customer service to operations to training. We are so excited to have her thorough knowledge of banking operations and retail management experience on the AB team.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit