Bridger Ear, Nose & Throat proudly welcomes Amanda Kull, MD to their team. Dr. Kull completed her Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery residency at the University of Utah in 2022. This top-tier training program afforded her excellent medical and surgical training in all aspects of adult and pediatric otolaryngology. In 2017, she received her Medical Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. She completed her undergraduate education at the College of the Ozarks with a B.A. in English. Dr. Kull is trilled to serve the Bozeman community as a physician and is fluent in Spanish.
Bill Souba joined American Bank as Vice President, Commercial Lender. Bill has been a member of the Bozeman banking community for over ten years and has extensive banking experience in credit management and business development. We are lucky to have Bill join our team!
Donnelle Bledsoe has joined American Bank as the Bozeman Retail Market Manager. Donnie has been in the banking industry for over 15 years and has experience in all areas of the industry, from customer service to operations to training. We are so excited to have her thorough knowledge of banking operations and retail management experience on the AB team.
Kari Johansson will be joining the American Bank team as Internal Auditor. Kari is a Certified Public Accountant and has her Master of Accountancy from the University of Montana. She has served as Auditor at UM since 2019, growing quickly into the role of Internal Audit Manager within 6 months. Her professional experience and educational background will serve American Bank well and we are glad to have her on the team.
ERA Landmark sales associate Cheryl Ridgely, out of our Bozeman office, attended the 2022 Inman Luxury Connect held in Las Vegas, NV, on August 2-3. Real estate professionals from across the nation gathered at this two-day event to network, share their experiences, and make connections. Cheryl returned back to our Southwest Montana market ready to apply what she gathered from the event to our local luxury market.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.