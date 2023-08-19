Let the news come to you

Genesis Engineering, Inc., a Bozeman civil engineering design firm, welcomes and appreciates the following five summer interns:

Jack Hitchcock, EIT, is currently in senior standing majoring in Civil Engineering at MSU-Bozeman. He has worked for Yellowstone Fly Fishing, Co., Wild West Rafting & Bear Paw Landscaping. Jack says he enjoys most things the mountains have to offer, especially archery hunting and fly fishing. He also likes to push his limits through both physical and mental challenges.

Ben Pak, EIT, is a senior at MSU-Bozeman pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. He has worked as an undergraduate research and teaching assistant for the Department of Civil Engineering and worked as a server at Pakeezah. Ben is originally from Everett, WA and chose to attend MSU because it has an awesome college of engineering and for the great outdoor recreation opportunities that Bozeman has to offer. In his free time, he enjoys snowboarding, fly fishing & camping. Ben loves to learn and is very passionate about making a difference in his community.


