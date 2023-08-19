Genesis Engineering, Inc., a Bozeman civil engineering design firm, welcomes and appreciates the following five summer interns:
Jack Hitchcock, EIT, is currently in senior standing majoring in Civil Engineering at MSU-Bozeman. He has worked for Yellowstone Fly Fishing, Co., Wild West Rafting & Bear Paw Landscaping. Jack says he enjoys most things the mountains have to offer, especially archery hunting and fly fishing. He also likes to push his limits through both physical and mental challenges.
Ben Pak, EIT, is a senior at MSU-Bozeman pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. He has worked as an undergraduate research and teaching assistant for the Department of Civil Engineering and worked as a server at Pakeezah. Ben is originally from Everett, WA and chose to attend MSU because it has an awesome college of engineering and for the great outdoor recreation opportunities that Bozeman has to offer. In his free time, he enjoys snowboarding, fly fishing & camping. Ben loves to learn and is very passionate about making a difference in his community.
Jackson Flannery, EIT, is from Tuolumne, California (near Yosemite) and graduated high school from Summerville Union High. He is a junior at MSU-Bozeman studying civil engineering and his work experience (in CA) includes wildland firefighting and a summer internship surveying for Land and Structure. Jackson says he is so excited to learn the ropes with Genesis this summer! Outside of school, he likes to chase powder and waves. When he is feeling mellow, he likes to paint landscapes, play guitar and sing in the shower. He says thanks for reading and to wish him luck this summer!
Colum Smith was born in Paradise Valley, is a junior at MSU-Bozeman studying exercise science and nutrition, and this is his third summer working for Genesis! Personal interests include weight training, mindfulness meditation, reading non-fiction, philosophy, studying human biology and physiology, biochemistry, long walks, listening to podcasts, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as watching professional soccer, MMA, football, basketball, and sitcoms. Colum plans to work as a personal trainer and pursue a career as an educator of health and wellness, a sports performance consultant, and a scientific researcher in the areas of diet, physiology, and athletic performance.
Ashley Wasia graduated this May from MSU-Bozeman with a B.S. in Psychology and plans to return next year to obtain her Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling to become a professional counselor. In the meantime, she has officially started an acrylic painting art business named Wasia Art, which can be found at wasiaart.com. Her favorite commissions completed to date are pet portraits and landscape paintings. While growing and expanding her business, Ashley is grateful for the opportunity to work her third consecutive summer at Genesis and she enjoys getting to work for her dad again.
Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Jesse F. Moyles to our team. Jesse joins Allied after 20 years of service in the United State Marine Corps. He has years of experience leading cross-functional teams through dynamic and challenging training and operations at home and abroad. He holds a B.S. in Geological Engineering, an M.S. in Civil Engineering, as well as an MBA from UC Irvine. He enjoys spending his free time outside with his wife, Lauren, and their five children. Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
A&E Design, an integrated design firm serving Montana and the Northwest, is pleased to welcome Jennifer Cox to its Bozeman team in her newly created role as Director of Creative Operations. Cox brings over two decades of branding and marketing expertise, further bolstering the multidisciplinary capabilities of the firm. Her diverse experiences and refined approach will help to focus, streamline, and amplify A&E Design’s creative operations, processes, and solutions. Cox’s appointment reflects the ongoing commitment of A&E Design to provide dynamic and comprehensive design solutions to its clientele, fortifying its position as an industry leader in the Northwest region.
A&E Design, a leading multidisciplinary design firm with offices across Montana, proudly announces the addition of Walter Francis to its team as a Construction Project Manager. Francis brings with him over 14 years of experience in the construction industry and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business / Accounting from Montana State University. With expertise in diverse prior roles — from carpenter to owner’s representative — Francis blends boots-on-the-ground construction knowledge with financial acumen to support the delivery of comprehensive, integrated, and innovative design solutions for A&E Design’s clients.
