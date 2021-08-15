Support Local Journalism


Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Kelly Salvetti has joined our Bozeman office. Kelly carries the values of hard work, integrity and outstanding client service into everything she does and makes sure to provide that same level of service to everyone she meets. Kelly came to real estate after spending over 25 years as a buyer for an international luxury retail company. Having recently relocated, she knows how hard it can be. Her goal is to make the home buying or selling process not only seamless, but also exciting!

American Bank is excited to welcome Michael McCluskey to the Livingston branch as a credit analyst. Mike has held positions of leadership for Montana community banks and national corporate banks, with over 30 years’ experience in various finance and accounting roles including business development, cash management and treasury, financial analysis, and internal audit. American Bank is so glad to have Mike join our commercial lending team!

