People in Business for Aug. 15, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Salvetti McCluskey Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Kelly Salvetti has joined our Bozeman office. Kelly carries the values of hard work, integrity and outstanding client service into everything she does and makes sure to provide that same level of service to everyone she meets. Kelly came to real estate after spending over 25 years as a buyer for an international luxury retail company. Having recently relocated, she knows how hard it can be. Her goal is to make the home buying or selling process not only seamless, but also exciting! American Bank is excited to welcome Michael McCluskey to the Livingston branch as a credit analyst. Mike has held positions of leadership for Montana community banks and national corporate banks, with over 30 years’ experience in various finance and accounting roles including business development, cash management and treasury, financial analysis, and internal audit. American Bank is so glad to have Mike join our commercial lending team! Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelly Salvetti Robyn Erlenbush Michael Mccluskey Finance Commerce Bank Real Estate American Bank Lending Accounting Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Tips to survive on a student's budget Posted: 12 a.m. Housing organization in Big Sky offers incentive for long-term rentals Posted: 12 a.m. Increased funding opportunities, planning around corner as Bozeman hits metropolitan status Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County advances budget request for body cameras Posted: Aug. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Posted: Aug. 14, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView