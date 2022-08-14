Let the news come to you

Gallatin College MSU is pleased to announce Elizabeth Noonan as the Advanced Technology Division Director. Noonan oversees operations, faculty recruitment, industry partnerships, instruction and program development for the Photonics and Laser Technology associate of applied science (AAS) degree program as well as the new Aviation Electronics (Avionics) Technology AAS program slated to begin Fall 2022. With degrees in Physics and Mathematics, a 15-year career in laser engineering and administration, and 5 years of technical instruction with Gallatin College MSU, Noonan is well suited for expanding the college’s advanced technology division to fulfill student and local industry goals.

Gallatin College MSU is pleased to announce Chef Mike Dean as the Culinary Arts Program Director. Chef Dean oversees operations, faculty recruitment, industry partnerships, and instruction for the Culinary Arts associates degree program. The program educates 40 aspiring culinary students annually as they prepare for careers in regional hospitality and tourism industries. Chef Dean is a 20+ year Certified Executive Chef with the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and the president of the Greater Yellowstone Chapter of the ACF. His previous 35-year career in Yellowstone National Park includes 18 years as Executive Sous Chef and six years as Executive Chef.

