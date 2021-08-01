People in business for Aug. 1, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 McEachron Winkel Buy Now Schmidt Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Mara McEachron has joined our Bozeman office, assisting sales associate, Debbie McEachron. Mara was raised in Orlando, Florida. Looking for an easier-paced life, she and her family relocated to Bozeman in 2014. Mara knows the importance of making connections and realizes that being a Realtor is more than just a transaction; it is about helping people, real estate-related or not. Working as a duo with her mom, Mara is excited to contribute her caring, radiant personality and her highly developed people skills to real estate.For his seventh consecutive year, Zach Schmidt was named Financial Advisor of the Year by Northwestern Mutual — Montana. His team also reached FORUM, a recognition awarded to top advisors, for the second consecutive year. Schmidt, 37, is a Bozeman native and resides here with his wife and four sons. He is celebrating twelve years with Northwestern Mutual. His team recently rebranded as Waypoint Wealth Management, under the umbrella of Northwestern Mutual. Schmidt’s mission is to help others live with freedom and purpose through a personalized approach to financial planning. To learn more, please contact him: (406) 522-4760. RESPEC welcomes Taylor Winkel, water resources engineer, to the Bozeman team. Taylor received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from University of Colorado at Boulder with an emphasis in water resources. Mr. Winkel previously worked on Colorado projects and moved to Bozeman in the spring of 2020. He is passionate about water and natural resource restoration work and enjoys these resources outside of work. Taylor enjoys hunting, fly fishing, hiking, and skiing and is looking forward to continuing his career with RESPEC. Founded in 1969, RESPEC is the premier provider of water, environmental and natural resources engineering and technology. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taylor Winkel Real Estate Natural Resources Commerce Economics Robyn Erlenbush Zach Schmidt Bozeman Respec Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Biery, Ronald Eugene Posted: 1 a.m. Commission to vote on rezoning Bozeman Stockyard property for development Posted: 12:15 a.m. Water surcharges to take effect under Bozeman drought declaration Posted: 12 a.m. Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair Posted: 12 a.m. Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk Posted: July 31, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView