Bridgercare is thrilled to welcome Kelsey Doll (she/her) as our newest Nurse Practitioner. Kelsey grew up in Minnesota and completed her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato. After nursing school, Kelsey worked in the Intensive Care Unit setting before returning to school to obtain her Master of Nursing Science at UCLA. She is passionate about reproductive health and gender affirming healthcare. Outside of work, Kelsey loves biking, nordic skiing, and jumping into mountain lakes. Most of all she enjoys spending time outdoors on the trails with her partner and their dog.
Sue Frye, REALTOR® at ERA Landmark Real Estate, won the 2022 ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award out of 39,500 agents. The Sapphire Award honors Frye for her luxury market expertise and successful sales in high-end real estate by taking actionable steps in the year to work effectively and competitively with the luxury market. Representing the most desirable properties listed by ERA associates, the ERA Distinctive Properties program delivers members a competitive edge in the luxury marketplace. Frye is now a five-time winner of the Sapphire Award, winning previously for sales in 2008, 2009, 2015 and 2020.
Darica Hegland has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Darica will serve the Gallatin Valley and throughout Montana areas.
