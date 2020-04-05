The Wood Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. is celebrating Sarah DePew‘s one-year anniversary and recent promotion to licensed loan partner. Sarah joined us as our branch office administrative assistant before being promoted to loan partner and earning her National Mortgage License in Montana. She is a vital part of our team and we are so grateful for all she adds to The Wood Team! Sarah is passionate about helping people achieve their dream of home-ownership and building wealth in and through real estate in our local community and throughout the state of Montana.
Huge congratulations are in order for Colleen Wood, producing branch manager for The Wood Team and the Bozeman Fairway branch! In recognition of her accomplishments, Colleen was featured and recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine as one of the TOP 1% Mortgage Originators in 2019. Congratulations Colleen on this much-deserved accolade! Colleen has been in the mortgage industry since 2006. Whether you are purchasing or refinancing, she believes mortgage rates are still great and there are a variety of programs are available to help with home-ownership.
Bozeman Brokers Real Estate welcomes Michaela Sherritt as their marketing coordinator. Sherritt is a fourth-generation Montanan from Missoula who graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration — marketing. Her passion for marketing was sparked in her youth at her local 4-H club, and over the past three years, she has worked in the Gallatin Valley for various companies as a marketing specialist. Sherritt will assist the firm in long term strategy planning, branding, and daily marketing functions.
Bozeman Brokers Real Estate welcomes Sevana Chapman as their office manager. Sevana was born and raised in Bozeman and attended Montana State University & Clark College in Washington for archaeology. Chapman has over four years of office management experience in law, hospitality, insurance, and more. Sevana will be assisting with the Bozeman Brokers team to manage the day to day office operational procedures.
DCI Engineers, a civil and structural engineering firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Casey Stevenson, PE, who joined DCI as an associate in the Bozeman office. He brings more than 12 years of engineering experience to the firm and has led industrial projects throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East. Casey’s capabilities include nuclear structures, power/energy infrastructure, mining equipment, construction engineering, vibration mitigation, and structural investigation. He is a project leader for DCI’s industrial support teams represented in Spokane and Seattle. He is a member of the ASCE 7 Seismic Subcommittee and the ASTM Fasteners Committee.
