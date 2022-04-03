Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty was recently awarded the Platinum Award for her 2021 real estate business and was recognized for being number six in volume and number five for gross commission income within the Northwest Central Region (Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin). As a top producing agent, Carolyne has excelled in helping buyers, sellers and investors meet their goals.
Sue Frye, sales associate at ERA Landmark Real Estate, attended the ERA Fuel 2022 Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee on March 18 through 20. Frye was featured in the Top Agent Panel, during the fuel general session, alongside four other top sales associates from across the country. When asked to share her secret to success, Frye replied “you have to care about people and you have to listen to what they really want.” Frye finished the 2021 year ranking number six in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate and was also named a finalist for the luxury ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award.
Brian Keir Gallik has accepted an invitation from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business, to pursue a master’s degree in business administration. Keir is a graduate of Bozeman Senior High, attended Montana State University and graduated with honors from the Colorado Mountain College. Since graduation he has been a business banker with Timberline Bank in Aspen, Colorado. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Aspen Strong, a mental health advocacy organization that provides mental health resources and pursues policy changes in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley. Keir’s parents are Terry Smith and Brian Gallik of Bozeman.
