Jacquie Tressler Budde, REALTOR®️with eXp Realty LLC has recently received the National Association of REALTORS® professional designation of Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. As a former director of a local retirement community, she assisted & supported many individuals & their families with moving or downsizing decisions. Her experience with experts & resources in this market will be invaluable to her clients in preparation for selling or buying homes in the Gallatin Valley.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Toni Neal as the highest producing real estate agent in our office, for the first quarter of 2020. Toni works hard to ensure her clients feel happy, supported and confident as they navigate their real estate journey. She is the utmost professional and it is her goal to make the real estate process easy and uncomplicated by providing exceptional service and results. Congratulations on a great quarter, Toni!
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Dan Stone as the second highest producing real estate agent in our office for the first quarter of 2020. During his time at Heart of Montana, Dan has proven to be a confident adviser to both his clients and his colleagues. He is a natural leader with great initiative, strong attention to detail and he works diligently to provide his clients with exceptional service. Congratulations on a great quarter, Dan!
Brett Evertz has joined the board of trustees for Cancer Support Community Montana. Brett is a native Montanan, and lived here for the past seven years. He is the mortgage sales manager at Opportunity Bank of Montana serving the Bozeman, Livingston and Butte markets, bringing over 15 years of wide-ranging banking, marketing and business development experience. Brett is also actively involved in the Gallatin Association of Realtors and has previously served on other local boards. He is excited to utilize his expertise to support and accomplish the important work as his new role on the Cancer Support Community Board of Trustees.
Jennifer Pearson joined Cancer Support Community as Development Director. She brings 10 years of nonprofit experience and earned a bachelor’s in Sociology from MSU and a master’s in Public Administration from Capella University. She is passionate about the programs of CSC and mission.
Lauren Van Sant is the Clinical Program Director and has been a Social Worker for 9 years in the hospital and outpatient oncology setting. She is a graduate of University of Tennessee with a Master’s degree in Social Work. Lauren, husband Chris and daughter Maddie moved to Bozeman seeking a smaller town with opportunities for community connection.
Opportunity Bank of Montana is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Heber to the newly created position of Vice President, Regional Retail Manager for Bozeman and Livingston. Heber has more than 21 years of experience in banking, previously serving as the Retail Manager for the Bozeman Mendenhall branch prior to her promotion.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Baylor Carter has joined our Livingston office. Baylor brings a unique understanding to real estate from being raised in Livingston. His number one priority is to make his clients happy, from listening to their needs and finding the perfect property to making the process as painless and fun as possible. Baylor will be there every step of the way for a successful transaction. Baylor’s experience in both customer relations and the residential construction industry will also benefit his clients.
Opportunity Bank of Montana is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Hilliard to officer, residential systems specialist. Hilliard’s mortgage career began in Bozeman in 2003 and she now has more than 15 years of experience in mortgage lending. In her current role, Hilliard manages mortgage loan software for Opportunity Bank’s Mortgage Division. Hilliard was born and raised in Eastern Montana and is a graduate of Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Opportunity Bank of Montana is pleased to announce the promotion of Debra Gebhart to 2nd Vice President, mortgage operations officer. Gebhart has more than 30 years of experience in all areas of the mortgage industry and has called Bozeman home for the last 22 years. During her eight year career with Opportunity Bank, Gebhart has played an integral role in the bank’s success, providing critical support to our growing mortgage division. In her current role, Gebhart is responsible for the management and supervision of mortgage loan processing and closing functions along with supervising and training mortgage loan processing staff.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.