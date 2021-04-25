Denise Andres, sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle Diamond for 2020. This award recognizes the top half of 1% of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. This marks the fourth consecutive year Denise has received the Diamond Award. Her real estate career has been highlighted by numerous accolades for her sales success. Denise has resided in Bozeman since 1994 and holds an MBA from UCLA. Her education and 24 years in real estate equip Denise to offer the highest level of market knowledge and real estate mastery to her clients.
Karl Neumann, sales associate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties was recently named to the prestigious Chairman’s Circle of Gold for 2020. This award is given out to agents who are in the top 2% of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents nationwide. Karl would like to thank his clients for trusting him during the process of buying and selling their property.
International dog trainer Linda Holenstein is very happy to announce the puppy and dog fenced in outdoor training playground is now open for puppy classes, dog sound sensitivity classes, private consultations and much more, starting May 18th. Linda, head trainer and owner at Dogs Are Great Bozeman has impressive academic accomplishments as well as 40 years of International dog training experience. Bring the whole family, there's plenty of room! Mention this article and receive a 10% off class fees and 25% of private consultations.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Darica Hegland has joined its Bozeman office Darica has been a licensed real estate specialist since 2016 in both Montana and Washington State. She has 29 years of personal knowledge & experience in buying, selling, investing and management. Darica takes every transaction with patience and personally as if it were her own. Her favorite part about real estate is learning about each property, with its own history and story to tell. Darica is honest, trustworthy, and hard-working.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Ray Atteberry has been inducted into the Gallatin Association of Realtors Hall of Fame! This is the first year naming members into the Hall of Fame making Ray an inaugural inductee. Ray has been helping clients for 47 years and currently serves as 2021 MLS Vice President. In his career, Ray has chaired an array of MLS committees. In 2017, he was granted REALTOR® Emeritus status. Ray’s experience and leadership have been integral to the success of ERA Landmark.
Bridgercare is excited to welcome Alicia Paz-Solis to its Board of Directors. Paz-Solis is originally from Peru and moved to Bozeman during her final year of high school. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University and a master of water resources from the University of New Mexico. She is also a Certified Healthcare Interpreter, and provides interpreting and translating services across Montana via PIT (Paz, Interpreting and Translating). During her free time, she enjoys discovering lakes and waterfalls across Montana and is teaching herself Korean. Welcome to the team, Alicia!
Jason Root is the newest addition to the team at A&E Design. Root joins the multidisciplinary design firm’s staff as a web designer and developer at its Bozeman, Montana office. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Montana State University and spent 12 years steering digital efforts for multiple Bozeman-area companies. With strong communication, leadership, and planning skills, Root will elevate websites for A&E Design and its clients.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.