ERA Landmark celebrates Sue Frye for ranking No. 2 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through March 2022. The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 35 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
Dahlia Somers joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate serving the Gallatin Valley area. She is excited to guide clients through the home buying or selling process. Dahlia works hard to help her clients achieve their real estate goals and dreams. She is dedicated to being solution-oriented, prompt, and professional.
As a New England native, Dahlia has found Bozeman a phenomenal place to live because it has the perfect blend of rugged outdoors and city culture. When she has time, find her climbing, paragliding, skiing, or hiking. Contact Dahlia for your real estate needs today.
Lexi Connor joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a staff engineer in January 2022. Connor received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho-Moscow in 2021. Her experience includes designing site plans with water/wastewater systems in Civil3D while following ARM and MDEQ standards. Connor’s first projects at WGM have focused on City of Bozeman and Gallatin County civil projects (stormwater system design, SWPPP applications, construction observation, lot layouts, water line alignments/placement, miscellaneous permitting efforts), as well as similar civil engineering efforts for privately owned/residential lots.
Tara Medina Caplis joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a landscape designer in November 2021. Medina Caplis received a Bachelor of Science degree in landscape design from Montana State University in 2021. Her experience includes residential design. Medina Caplis’s first projects at WGM have focused on land-use planning and environmental restoration projects.
Luke Stein joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a staff engineer in December 2021. Stein received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Colorado State University in 2016. His experience includes engineering design work for major and minor subdivisions, site civil construction, stormwater design and floodplain analysis. Stein’s first projects at WGM have focused on innovative wastewater treatment systems, most notably vertical treatment wetland design for industrial wastewater flows. In his spare time, Stein can be found exploring the mountains on his bike or skis.
James Caniglia joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a land planner in January 2022. Caniglia received a Bachelor of Arts degree in urban planning from Arizona State University in 2007. His experience includes helping Red Lodge create its first Comprehensive Parks Plan, Active Transportation and Urban Renewal District. He helped Red Lodge with zoning regulations to require more architectural and historic elements on new commercial buildings and rewrote the sign code to potentially allow for new neon signs that have a historic design. Caniglia’s first projects at WGM have focused on subdivisions and housing across western Montana.
Derek Dennehy joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a project engineer in February 2022. Dennehy received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Montana State University in 2015. His experience includes land development and water resources. Dennehy’s first projects at WGM have focused on water system design and site plan development within the City of Bozeman.