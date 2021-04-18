Sanderson Stewart, a regional community design firm, is pleased to announce that Anna Russell, PE, has joined the firm as a project engineer supporting our teams with quality control and as a firm-wide resource for technical writing. Anna has 14 years of experience as a civil engineer, her last two years spent as a development review engineer for the city of Bozeman. Anna has a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Utah, and an M.B.A. in strategy and leadership from Western Governors University.
Senior Designer Bret Sander is the newest addition to the Bozeman branch of A&E Design. The firm has five locations throughout Montana and in Seattle, Washington, and offers an integrated approach to the design process for regional clients in a variety of market sectors. Sander joins A&E Design with a bachelor of fine arts & design from Montana State University and eight years’ experience creatively taking brands to the next level in the marketplace. Originally from Baker, Montana, Sander contributes a strong understanding of branding and environmental design, and will help elevate client brands through thoughtful, intentional graphic design.
