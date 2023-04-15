Let the news come to you

Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty recently earned her designation as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. SRES® designees are REALTORS® who want to be able to meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties. SRES® designees help manage the financial and emotional challenges with selling your home, understanding unique needs and requests and connecting you with their vast network of movers, attorneys, home inspectors and other experts to assist in the process. Congratulations, Carolyne!

Amy Brewster, a real estate agent, has won Keller Williams Montana “Rookie of the Year 2022” and “Hustle Award 2022”

ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that our company won the 2022 ERA Real Estate’s, Jim Jackson Memorial Award — First in Service. This award is presented in honor of ERA’s co-founder, Jim Jackson, and to those who uphold his legacy by making customer service a top priority. With a 100% Customer Satisfaction rating throughout 2022, we strive to provide only the best service to our clients here at ERA Landmark in all our offices in Bozeman, Big Sky, Livingston and Ennis, Montana.


