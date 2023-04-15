Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty recently earned her designation as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. SRES® designees are REALTORS® who want to be able to meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties. SRES® designees help manage the financial and emotional challenges with selling your home, understanding unique needs and requests and connecting you with their vast network of movers, attorneys, home inspectors and other experts to assist in the process. Congratulations, Carolyne!
Amy Brewster, a real estate agent, has won Keller Williams Montana “Rookie of the Year 2022” and “Hustle Award 2022”
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that our company won the 2022 ERA Real Estate’s, Jim Jackson Memorial Award — First in Service. This award is presented in honor of ERA’s co-founder, Jim Jackson, and to those who uphold his legacy by making customer service a top priority. With a 100% Customer Satisfaction rating throughout 2022, we strive to provide only the best service to our clients here at ERA Landmark in all our offices in Bozeman, Big Sky, Livingston and Ennis, Montana.
Century 21 HMR is thrilled to welcome Carrie Gaffney to the team! Born and raised in Bozeman, Carrie has the unique advantage of nurturing her love of the real estate industry through the lens of her dad, as she spent 40 years working with him in property management. Her competency lies in her clear communication style, responsiveness, and attention to detail which translated from a 25-year career in the healthcare industry. She thrives on establishing solid relationships with her clients in her hometown. Carrie enjoys volunteering for community running events and high school hockey with her husband and son.
Jill Roed has joined the team of A&E Design as an account manager. Based in Bozeman, Roed will be instrumental in supporting A&E Design’s expanding business as an integrated design firm providing services across Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell. Roed is an outdoor lover who grew up in Washington and moved to Montana 15 years ago. She holds a BA in public relations from Washington State University and thrives on building relationships. Her prior experience working for outdoor brands brings valuable insights for A&E Design’s clients, especially those rooted in Montana’s adventurous culture.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.