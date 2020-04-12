Jacquie Tressler Budde, REALTOR®️with eXp Realty LLC has recently received the National Association of REALTORS® professional designation of Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. As a former director of a local retirement community, she assisted & supported many individuals & their families with moving or downsizing decisions. Her experience with experts & resources in this market will be invaluable to her clients in preparation for selling or buying homes in the Gallatin Valley.
Brett Evertz has joined the board of trustees for Cancer Support Community Montana. Brett is a native Montanan, and lived here for the past seven years. He is the mortgage sales manager at Opportunity Bank of Montana serving the Bozeman, Livingston and Butte markets, bringing over 15 years of wide-ranging banking, marketing and business development experience. Brett is also actively involved in the Gallatin Association of Realtors and has previously served on other local boards. He is excited to utilize his expertise to support and accomplish the important work as his new role on the Cancer Support Community Board of Trustees.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Toni Neal as the highest producing real estate agent in our office, for the first quarter of 2020. Toni works hard to ensure her clients feel happy, supported and confident as they navigate their real estate journey. She is the utmost professional and it is her goal to make the real estate process easy and uncomplicated by providing exceptional service and results. Congratulations on a great quarter, Toni!
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Dan Stone as the second highest producing real estate agent in our office for the first quarter of 2020. During his time at Heart of Montana, Dan has proven to be a confident advisor to both his clients and his colleagues. He is a natural leader with great initiative, strong attention to detail and he works diligently to provide his clients with exceptional service. Congratulations on a great quarter, Dan!
