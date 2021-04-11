In 2004, ten brokers started Bozeman Broker Group because they knew that a real estate office could become client centric if brokers had more professional freedom. Now, 17 years later, Bozeman Brokers Real Estate is enthusiastically serving the greater Bozeman area. Happy 17th anniversary to the Bozeman Brokers office.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Dan Stone as the top producing real estate agent in our office, for the first quarter of 2021. During his time at Heart of Montana Realty, Dan has proven to be a confident advisor to both his clients and his colleagues. He is a natural leader with great initiative, strong attention to detail and he works diligently to provide his clients with exceptional service. Congratulations on a great quarter, Dan!
Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman. We bring solid Montana values to every transaction.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Jennifer May as the second-highest producing real estate agent in our office, for the first quarter of 2021.
Jennifer loves helping people meet their goals, whether it be finding a new home or selling their existing home. Jennifer relishes the process of helping others through their real estate transactions and she puts all she has into meeting the needs of her clients. Congratulations on a great quarter, Jennifer!
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the third-highest producing real estate agent in our office for the first quarter of 2021.
Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience and she is there to guide, educate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends during the sale. Congratulations on a great quarter, Susan!
