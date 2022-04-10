Kasey Kimball joined Berg Lilly, PC as an associate attorney in January 2022. A Bozeman native, Kasey graduated from Montana State University with high honors in 2015 before moving to New York City where she enrolled in the Honor’s Program at New York Law School. Kasey graduated cum laude from New York Law School in 2018, receiving the Dean’s Award for Student Leadership and the Faculty Award for Outstanding Service to the Law Review. As part of the firm’s litigation and defense team, she will be serving clients in the areas of general litigation, insurance defense, and business and commercial transactions.
Jonathan Vazquez has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Jonathan will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Peter Belschwender, former CEO of OSM Construction has retired. Peter will be greatly missed, and we are grateful for his time and commitment to OSM over the past three decades and wish him all the best. We anticipate sending him off with a retirement party later this spring.
Mark Pollard will step into the role of president and CEO at OSM Construction. Mark has been with OSM for the past 15 years, with his most recent position heading up our operations in Jackson. Please join us in welcoming Mark to his new position and thanking Peter for his time with OSM.
Jen and Bart May again find themselves on top of the list at Heart of Montana Realty, for first quarter, 2022. It is a pleasure to work alongside these two. It’s fun to watch their smart and collaborative way of doing business. They have proven to be leaders at the Heart of Montana Realty office, and their continued success with their clients proves why. If you are looking for your own success in the buying or selling of real estate, look no further than this team of professionals to help you with the process.
Lisa Prugh continues to impress us at Heart of Montana Realty with her consistent proficiency to close real estate transactions. Lisa has a wonderful ability to make her clients feel comfortable and taken care of. Lisa has been an active member in the Bozeman community for decades, and she really understands the complexities of the Gallatin Valley real estate marketplace. Lisa is a true professional, a strong communicator, and always puts her clients first. Congratulations to Lisa for a strong start to 2022.
Susanne Smith is one of the newest agents at Heart of Montana Realty. It didn’t take long for Susanne to catch on to the challenging intricacies of real estate. Susanne is a very fast learner and understands not only the business side of the industry but is also wonderful in guiding clients through the hoops and hurdles of real estate transactions. Susanne has grown into an experienced real estate professional through taking on challenges head-on. We are thrilled to have Susanne on our team.