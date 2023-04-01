Kryssa Marie Bowman is a Bozeman, Montana-based founder and trainer of Quantum Journeys Hypnosis, a powerful new technique designed to help individuals achieve their goals and connect to their higher selves. A Montana resident done the 1990’s, Kryssa has a deep love for the natural beauty of the state and a passion for helping others embrace their true potential. Whether you’re interested in training to become a Quantum Journeys Hypnotist or book a session to step into your best life, Kryssa is happy to help you. Just visit https://www.kryssamariebowman.com to learn more.
Bill Langlas, of Langlas & Associates, has been named the 2023 President of the Montana Contractors Association. Montana has always been his home, and he has worked exclusively in the construction industry since his teenage years in the early 1990’s. After graduating from Montana State University in 1999, Bill worked his way up through the ranks. From laborer to superintendent, Bill is now a leader and Vice President for Langlas & Associates, operating out of their Bozeman office. Bill refers to his uncles as mentors and credits his coworkers with company successes.
Congratulations to Shea Bartsch on earning his GRI designation! The Graduate REALTOR® Institute program is a great way for real estate professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills in the industry. By completing the 60 hours of coursework, Shea has gained a deeper understanding of technical subjects and fundamentals of real estate specific to the state of Montana. As a licensed real estate agent with Bozeman Real Estate Group, Shea’s clients can trust that he has the knowledge and skills to provide them with exceptional service and guidance throughout their real estate transactions.
