Inspired Madness, Inc., co-owned by Serena Rundberg and Nic Garbiel, recently acquired Townshend’s Bozeman Teahouse. With the purchase, the company has rebranded to Steep Mountain Tea House, inspired by Bozeman’s beautiful mountains and the owners’ love to steep tea. Previous owners Melissa and Scott Herron now work for Inspired Madness, Inc. as Tea House managers and the other previous-co-owner, Matt Thomas based in Portland, OR, is no longer a part of the business.
Steep Mountain’s mission is to serve fresh, expertly crafted and procured teas and products in a positive, community-oriented environment, with the vision to create connections between people through gathering and sharing a great pot of tea. Dine in and to-go options are available. The Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting event for the Tea House Grand Reopening at 4:00pm on April 22nd. Shopping for bulk loose-leaf tea online will be available starting June of 2021 via the company’s newly launched website, https://steepmtntea.com.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.