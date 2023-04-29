Brittany Matthews has recently been promoted to Commercial & Association Manager at RTE Property Group. With more than a decade of management experience, Brittany provides oversight for our commercial and association portfolios and finds collaborative solutions for each client need. Her goal is to provide the best customer service and communication possible to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. In her free time, you’ll find her volunteering for the Bozeman Icedogs.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that sales associate Machael Eickman, out of our Bozeman office, has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation from the National Association of REALTORS®. The ABR® designation is for real estate buyer agents who focus on working directly with buyer clients at every stage of the home-buying process. Machael has gained valuable real estate education that elevates her skills and knowledge in the home-buying process. The ABR® network provides ongoing specialized information, programs, and updates that keep her keen on the issues and trends facing home buyers to better serve her clients.
Casey Rose of Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors obtained his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, a designation held by less than 25 real estate professionals in the state of Montana. The CCIM designation requires additional industry training, a proven portfolio of successful transactions, and a comprehensive exam. At age 25, Rose is an accomplished CRE professional who also coaches youth sports in Bozeman and routinely participates in ultra marathons around the country.
