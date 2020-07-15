Eagle Mount Bozeman and Julius Lehrkind Brewing have teamed up to make a special release beer in support of Eagle Mount.
"I think this partnership probably couldn't have come at a better time," said Kevin Sylvester, the executive director of Eagle Mount. "We're having trouble keeping it in stock."
Eagle Mount provides a variety of camps and activities for kids and adults living with disabilities or cancer. But because of COVID-19, the nonprofit has scaled back much of its activities, only offering limited family programming now.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.