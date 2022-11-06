Let the news come to you

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties held its Statewide Convention in Bozeman Nov. 2 and 3 at the Riverside Country Club.

Nationally recognized presenters, Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Tracy Kaspar, National Association of REALTORS® incoming president-elect, and Steven Fase, president of Berkshire Hathaway Michigan Real Estate were invited to speak. Jaymie Bowditch, general counsel for the Montana Association of REALTORS® also provided his insight on legislation affecting the real estate industry.

The purpose of the conference was to bring the best in the real estate industry together to keep our network of real estate professionals up to speed on the latest real estate trends and continuing education courses including: legal forums, mortgage updates, work life balance and delivering professional service to our customers and clients.


