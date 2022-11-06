Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties held its Statewide Convention in Bozeman Nov. 2 and 3 at the Riverside Country Club.
Nationally recognized presenters, Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Tracy Kaspar, National Association of REALTORS® incoming president-elect, and Steven Fase, president of Berkshire Hathaway Michigan Real Estate were invited to speak. Jaymie Bowditch, general counsel for the Montana Association of REALTORS® also provided his insight on legislation affecting the real estate industry.
The purpose of the conference was to bring the best in the real estate industry together to keep our network of real estate professionals up to speed on the latest real estate trends and continuing education courses including: legal forums, mortgage updates, work life balance and delivering professional service to our customers and clients.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties is Montana’s leading real estate company and is the highest ranked company in the state of Montana for annual sales. The brokerage is a perennial Top 50 company in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.
The company now has 17 offices and nearly 275 agents across the state. Visit www.bhhsmt.com for details.
