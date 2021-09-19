Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 By Chronicle Staff Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A familiar, established Bozeman marketing agency that has worked on over 100 brands for businesses, nonprofits and organizations, has taken on a new name and new look as part of its rebrand. This summer, Armstrong Marketing Solutions (AMS) launched its own rebrand to become Hardy Brands. The change came after the business leaders discovered they needed to take some of their own advice and saw that the time was right to act on it in 2020. Hardy Brands looks forward to continuing to provide the same branding services to its clients and, through its new identity, better connect with other businesses that could benefit from its services. Hardy Brands, formerly AMS, works with businesses in every industry, including restaurants, professional services and nonprofits. Their local work can be seen throughout Bozeman, including Supply Squad, Sidewinders, Bridger Brewing and OSM Construction, to name a few.The first Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market of the season is set for September 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds. The market features veggies, meats and produce from local Montana farmers, ranchers and artisans. The markets meet from September through May.Bargreen Ellingson, a leading provider of supply and design solutions for the food service industry, opened a new showroom and warehouse in Bozeman on Sept. 1, to better accommodate area customers and be home to a growing team. Located at 2505 W. Main St. the new showroom, a former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, underwent extensive renovations over the past nine months. In addition to the existing locations in Billings and Missoula this showroom will offer a greater selection of commercial supplies, from glassware, flatware, and china, to kitchen equipment and chemical solutions. The showroom is now open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached at 406-898-2800. Kendall Automotive Group Inc. announced this week the acquisition of Bozeman Ford/Lincoln located on 19th Avenue and I-90 in north Bozeman. Bozeman Ford/Lincoln has been serving the Gallatin Valley since 1955. The dealerships join Kendall Ford dealerships in Anchorage, Kenai and Wasilla, Alaska; Boise, Idaho; Eugene, Oregon; and Marysville, Washington. Kendall Ford stores have won multiple Ford President’s Awards for exceeding customer expectations every day in every department. The RV Center Montana offering new and pre-owned RVs will continue under current ownership with Danton Wallin as President and General Manager.HPW CPAS + Advisors is pleased to reintroduce itself under its new name. Formerly called Hubley, Phillips & Williams, PLLP, HPW CPAS + Advisors is a full-service Certified Public Accounting firm licensed in Montana and based out of Bozeman, where the firm has been serving the local and surrounding communities for over 40 years. The new name better represents the strategic advisory approach it takes to accounting. HPW CPAS + Advisors will continue to offer its clients robust accounting expertise with a truly individualized approach — the capabilities of a larger company, and the personal service of a boutique firm. From professional to personal accounting needs, its mission is to be an expert advisor in your corner, and a trusted friend throughout the process. HPW CPAS + Advisors has earned a reputation for exceptional work, responsive service, and a down-to-earth philosophy. 