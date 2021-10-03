Business briefs for Oct. 3, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Medicare Life Group, of Bozeman, will offer a no-cost review and comparison of Medicare plans available locally, ahead of open enrollment. Call owner Troy Baccus at 406-548-3135. Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time seniors are given a singular opportunity to reassess their coverage and consider options for 2022. “Even if you are happy with your current Medicare plan, it generally pays to review your plan during open enrollment,” Baccus said. Experts recommend consulting a local Medicare professional. There are over 3,500 different Medicare Advantage plans available nationally according to MedicareSupp.org. Getting better Medicare plan coverage and lowering costs are the primary reasons to take advantage of the yearly reassessment opportunity. Medicare beneficiaries should review plan notices, think ahead for 2022 health needs and ask about new, free benefits during open enrollment. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan Open Enrollment Medicare Welfare Company Troy Baccus Advantage Beneficiary Opportunity Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Bozeman Schools tackles staff shortages with pay raise, retirement proposal Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Herzberg, Gary Gilbert Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 State: Road to marijuana legalization rocky, but remains on schedule Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 Letter to the editor: Support our health care workers, wear a mask Posted: Sep. 22, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView