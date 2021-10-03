Support Local Journalism


Medicare Life Group, of Bozeman, will offer a no-cost review and comparison of Medicare plans available locally, ahead of open enrollment. Call owner Troy Baccus at 406-548-3135. Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time seniors are given a singular opportunity to reassess their coverage and consider options for 2022. “Even if you are happy with your current Medicare plan, it generally pays to review your plan during open enrollment,” Baccus said. Experts recommend consulting a local Medicare professional. There are over 3,500 different Medicare Advantage plans available nationally according to MedicareSupp.org. Getting better Medicare plan coverage and lowering costs are the primary reasons to take advantage of the yearly reassessment opportunity. Medicare beneficiaries should review plan notices, think ahead for 2022 health needs and ask about new, free benefits during open enrollment.

