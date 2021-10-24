Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


K Potter Fine Art has been awarded a Strategic Investment Grant (SIG) by the Montana Arts Council. This grant will be used to promote and market Kay’s newest offering, live wedding painting. Live painting brings art into the most important moments of our lives by creating a painting from start to finish, live, at the wedding, while guests watch and interact with the artist. Not only is it fun to watch, but the newlyweds have a piece of art they will treasure ever after.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Recommended for you