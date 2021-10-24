Business briefs for Oct. 24, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save K Potter Fine Art has been awarded a Strategic Investment Grant (SIG) by the Montana Arts Council. This grant will be used to promote and market Kay’s newest offering, live wedding painting. Live painting brings art into the most important moments of our lives by creating a painting from start to finish, live, at the wedding, while guests watch and interact with the artist. Not only is it fun to watch, but the newlyweds have a piece of art they will treasure ever after. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Art Painting Wedding Strategic Investment Grant Potter Fun Newlywed Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Business briefs for Oct. 10, 2021 Posted: Oct. 10, 2021 Business briefs for Oct. 3, 2021 Posted: Oct. 3, 2021 Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Business briefs for Sept. 19. 2021 Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView