ERA Landmark associates Brian Tudor and Deb Kelly attended this year’s Montana Association of Realtor Fall Convention, held at Big Sky Resort on Sept. 22 – 24. Deb attended as a state director for the Park County Association of Realtors and serves on the risk management committee. The committee discussed hot topics and best practices for the most common agent questions and errors on forms that could potentially lead to legal action. Brian attended as a state director for the Gallatin Association of Realtors and serves on the Montana Association of Realtors’ communications committee. The past year the committee has started creating a new website, set up a member text feature and established an annual grant for ad campaigns for Montana associations. Convention highlights included announcements from the 2022 president of the National Association of Realtors, Lesie Rounda-Smith, about consumer involvement and tech that real estate agents have. Dale Anderson of Front Line Training gave a presentation regarding safety for real estate agents in the face of violent encounters. During the event, election results and installation of 2022 officers for the MAR was held as well as a fundraiser featuring entertainment from Curt Olds and Gerald Steichen.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

