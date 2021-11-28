Business briefs for Nov. 28, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin Valley Garden Center has moved to a new location! The Garden Center has operated for 18 years at 2121 W Main St. They purchased land at the corner of Huffine Lane and Cobb Hill Road, and are expanding to more than double their previous size. The Garden Center will be opening for their first-ever Christmas season on Friday, Nov. 26. Their new address is 1770 Cobb Hill Rd. You can find them at the southeast corner of the intersection. The Garden Center will open for its spring season in April of 2022! Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garden Center Gallatin Valley Garden Center Address Gardening Highway Economics Corner Land Season Southeast Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Stroup, Richard Lyndell Posted: 33 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Food truck's fate should be left to the market Posted: 12 a.m. Shoppers peruse downtown Bozeman on Small Business Saturday Posted: 4:30 p.m. Guest column: Holiday deals for health insurance, too Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Letter to the editor: Joe Biden can't continue as president past 2024 Posted: Nov. 27, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView