Gallatin Valley Garden Center has moved to a new location! The Garden Center has operated for 18 years at 2121 W Main St. They purchased land at the corner of Huffine Lane and Cobb Hill Road, and are expanding to more than double their previous size. The Garden Center will be opening for their first-ever Christmas season on Friday, Nov. 26. Their new address is 1770 Cobb Hill Rd. You can find them at the southeast corner of the intersection. The Garden Center will open for its spring season in April of 2022!

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

