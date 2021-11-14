Business briefs for Nov. 14, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save commonFont, the country’s premier provider of Experience Management technology services, has been named No. 9 on Outside’s annual “Best Places to Work in 2021” list. The company is headquartered in Bozeman with a second office in Providence, Rhode Island. “We are excited and honored to be recognized by Outside for the third time,” said Abby Schlatter, CEO and co-founder of commonFont. The Best Places to Work awards 50 companies from a variety of industries including outdoor brands, marketing agencies, education, manufacturing, health and wellness, technology, professional services, and more. Outside Magazine assesses companies through a rigorous evaluation of company offerings and employee feedback on everything from leadership and company strategy to company culture and benefits. Being named one of Outside Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work comes on the heels of commonFont’s recognition by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. In 2019, commonFont expanded its operations from Bozeman, to open an office in Providence. Since its opening, the Providence team has grown three-fold and both locations are actively recruiting. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Company Outside Magazine Commerce Economics Feedback Employee Strategy Abby Schlatter Bozeman Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: 59 minutes ago. People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Mental health during pandemic benefited by exercise, Montana State University researchers find Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Addition to building with popular Bozeman bakery proposed Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Park County housing report finds unsustainable market Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView