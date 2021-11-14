Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


commonFont, the country’s premier provider of Experience Management technology services, has been named No. 9 on Outside’s annual “Best Places to Work in 2021” list. The company is headquartered in Bozeman with a second office in Providence, Rhode Island. “We are excited and honored to be recognized by Outside for the third time,” said Abby Schlatter, CEO and co-founder of commonFont. The Best Places to Work awards 50 companies from a variety of industries including outdoor brands, marketing agencies, education, manufacturing, health and wellness, technology, professional services, and more. Outside Magazine assesses companies through a rigorous evaluation of company offerings and employee feedback on everything from leadership and company strategy to company culture and benefits. Being named one of Outside Magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work comes on the heels of commonFont’s recognition by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. In 2019, commonFont expanded its operations from Bozeman, to open an office in Providence. Since its opening, the Providence team has grown three-fold and both locations are actively recruiting.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Recommended for you