Recycle Montana needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to purchase a recycling trailer that can be taken or loaned to rural Montana communities for recycling events. Starting April 26 at 10:00 p.m., U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for Recycle Montana at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The State Farm Review Committee selected the nonprofit Recycle Montana as one of the top 200 finalists from 4,000 submissions. Only two submissions from Montana made the top cut.
Created in 1988, Recycle Montana is proud to be the leading statewide voice of recycling and an ongoing resource to advise, support, and educate Montanans on waste reduction opportunities.
Recycle Montana has until May 6 at 9:59 am to rally votes. Anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On June 7, the top 100 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
